Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

QLYS stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,480. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

