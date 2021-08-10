Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.
QLYS stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,480. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.