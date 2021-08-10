Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Shares Up 0.3%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.76. 10,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 42,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,847,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

