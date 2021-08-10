Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quebecor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.33.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$31.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.73. The stock has a market cap of C$7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$29.45 and a 1 year high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

