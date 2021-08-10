Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quebecor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.33.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$31.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.73. The stock has a market cap of C$7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$29.45 and a 1 year high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

