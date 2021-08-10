Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quidel by 50.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at $112,391,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $68,692,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 141.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

