Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Quotient stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.32. Quotient has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 250.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quotient by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 96,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.