R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,986,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

