Rackspace Technology (RXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXT. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

In other news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

