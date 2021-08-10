Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

