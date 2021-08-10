Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Raven Industries worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.86. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

