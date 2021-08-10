Ravencoin (RVN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $584.77 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 98% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $584.77 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001841 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00157238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015329 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,399,955,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

