Raymond James Boosts Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to C$140.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.46.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $47,157,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth $29,867,000. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

