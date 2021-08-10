Raymond James Increases Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $20.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.71.

Newmark Group stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

