Raymond James Lowers WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) to Market Perform

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$21.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.56.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE WIR.U traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.80. The company had a trading volume of 628,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,321. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$12.19 and a one year high of C$21.93.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.