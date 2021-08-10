Raymond James Trims InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Target Price to $10.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFRX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.14.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $2.64 on Friday. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

