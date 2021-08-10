Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Expedia Group by 437.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.44. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

