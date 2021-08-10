Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.

Ryanair stock opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

