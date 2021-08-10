Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Cable One by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Cable One by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,146.63.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,964.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,877.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

