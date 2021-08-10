RDA Financial Network Buys 346 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.52. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.