RDA Financial Network Has $436,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

NYSE:C opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.