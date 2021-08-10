Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zymeworks (ZYME)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME):

8/6/2021 – Zymeworks had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2021 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/23/2021 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/14/2021 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/13/2021 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ZYME stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Zymeworks Inc alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 266.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zymeworks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 59.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,029,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 384,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.