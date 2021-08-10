Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX (NYSE: CX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

7/29/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

7/21/2021 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

7/20/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

6/28/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

6/28/2021 – CEMEX had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – CEMEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – CEMEX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $9.50 to $9.80. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – CEMEX is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 438,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,823. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 468,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

