Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $251.00 to $285.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/30/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $229.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/16/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $227.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – AvalonBay Communities is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $218.00. They now have an "equal weight" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:AVB traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $225.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,238. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.38. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $2,393,558. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

