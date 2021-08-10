RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Cap of $58.39 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $58.39 million and approximately $636,484.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.12 or 0.00291829 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00128715 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00154285 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000785 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

