Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.32. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 39,020 shares.

About Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

