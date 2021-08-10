Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $725.00 at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $641.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $665.25.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $613.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $559.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $640.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,241 shares of company stock valued at $78,451,402. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

