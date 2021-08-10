REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $29.00. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 4,345 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after buying an additional 899,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after buying an additional 870,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 773,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,189,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after buying an additional 216,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.41.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

