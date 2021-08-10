Renasant Bank Has $228,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,032,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $352.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.88. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $356.64. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

