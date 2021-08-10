Renasant Bank Sells 705 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Renasant Bank reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $9,983,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.6% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

