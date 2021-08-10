Renasant Bank Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Renasant Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

