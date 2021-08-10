Render Token Trading Down 7.9% This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001870 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $134.29 million and $7.11 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,141,259 coins and its circulating supply is 157,140,294 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

