Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 0.80. Repay has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

In related news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039 over the last three months. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

