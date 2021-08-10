Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maximus, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maximus in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the health services provider will earn $4.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Maximus by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 85,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,820 shares of company stock worth $4,369,933. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

