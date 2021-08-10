Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Vonage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

VG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Vonage has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.31, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $36,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after acquiring an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

