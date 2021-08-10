Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BCE Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.