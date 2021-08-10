Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xencor, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

XNCR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Xencor stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.67. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 13,943.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

