Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sirius XM (SIRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) recently:
- 7/29/2021 – Sirius XM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $6.75 to $7.65. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $7.75 to $8.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.75 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SIRI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,066,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,984,939. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 126,175 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after purchasing an additional 687,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
