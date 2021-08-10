Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sirius XM (SIRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) recently:

7/29/2021 – Sirius XM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $6.75 to $7.65. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $7.75 to $8.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.75 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,066,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,984,939. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 126,175 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after purchasing an additional 687,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

