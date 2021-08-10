Research Analysts Set Expectations for Albemarle Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.29.

Albemarle stock opened at $231.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.57. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $232.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,834 shares of company stock worth $5,636,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Albemarle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

