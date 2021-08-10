Research Analysts Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,769,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,142,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.