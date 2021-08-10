Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

ROCK opened at $70.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

