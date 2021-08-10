Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Loblaw Companies (L)

Loblaw Companies (TSE: L) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$92.00.
- 7/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$85.00.
- 7/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$96.00.
- 7/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$86.00.
- 7/28/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$85.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$84.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$84.00.
- 6/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$96.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE:L traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, hitting C$86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 445,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,905. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$78.51. The company has a market cap of C$29.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.