Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Loblaw Companies (L)

Loblaw Companies (TSE: L) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$92.00.

7/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$85.00.

7/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$96.00.

7/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$86.00.

7/28/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$85.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$84.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$84.00.

6/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$96.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:L traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, hitting C$86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 445,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,905. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$78.51. The company has a market cap of C$29.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

