Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group (VOD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD):

8/5/2021 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

7/29/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/28/2021 – Vodafone Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

7/26/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/21/2021 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

7/10/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new $16.67 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/9/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/1/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/30/2021 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 118,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 62.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 524,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 201,634 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 192,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

