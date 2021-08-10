Reviewing Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Global Digital Solutions alerts:

94.8% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22% Edgewell Personal Care 4.62% 9.78% 4.04%

Volatility and Risk

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Digital Solutions and Edgewell Personal Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewell Personal Care 1 3 1 0 2.00

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus price target of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.32%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Edgewell Personal Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care $1.95 billion 1.23 $67.60 million $2.73 16.14

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Global Digital Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.