Revolution Populi Price Up 53.6% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $52.61 million and $849,757.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.19 or 0.00847120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00105755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00040058 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

RVP is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

