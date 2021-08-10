Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CAO Chris Mayrhofer Buys 4,000 Shares

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REYN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,573,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

