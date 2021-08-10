Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

