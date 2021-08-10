Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.640 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REYN. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,925. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

