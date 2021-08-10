Richard H. Scheller Sells 56,260 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of ALEC stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.05. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.70.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
