Richard H. Scheller Sells 56,260 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.05. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.70.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

