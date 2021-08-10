Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 280.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%.

REI stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $253.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 600,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,175,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,535,016.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 700,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ring Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Ring Energy worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

