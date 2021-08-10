RingCentral, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RingCentral in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

NYSE RNG opened at $263.33 on Monday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,053.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.37.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $890,161.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,139,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,083 shares of company stock worth $8,834,966. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after purchasing an additional 44,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.