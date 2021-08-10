Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 133,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $551,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $2,496,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.